Another Gorgeous Day; Rain Chance Returns Late Tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure is shifting east and will pump in a more southerly flow. Expect warmer temperatures this afternoon with a few high clouds from time to time. Look for plenty of sunshine once again! A strong storm system is moving east and will help increase the rain chance late tomorrow and overnight into Tuesday. A few showers and an isolated t-storm is not out of the question late Monday. Most of the rain should fall overnight into early Tuesday. Look for plenty of clouds Tuesday with a slight chance for scattered showers.
A cool down arrives Tuesday after a cold front drops temperatures to the mid 60s and even cooler temperatures Wednesday. Gorgeous weather returns by Thursday & Friday as high pressure filters back in.
TODAY: Mostly sunny; HIGH: 75.
TOMORROW: Warm & mostly cloudy, late showers & t-storm; LOW: 55, HIGH: 79.
TUESDAY: Cool with a slight chance for a few showers; LOW: 56, HIGH: 64.
WEDNESDAY: Cool and mostly sunny; LOW: 40, HIGH: 62.
THURSDAY: Warmer and sunny; LOW: 41, HIGH: 70.
FRIDAY: Warmer and sunny; LOW: 45, HIGH: 75.
SATURDAY: Warm and mostly sunny; LOW: 51, HIGH: 81.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
