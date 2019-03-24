Another Gorgeous Day; Rain Chance Returns Late Tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure is shifting east and will pump in a more southerly flow. Expect warmer temperatures this afternoon with a few high clouds from time to time. Look for plenty of sunshine once again! A strong storm system is moving east and will help increase the rain chance late tomorrow and overnight into Tuesday. A few showers and an isolated t-storm is not out of the question late Monday. Most of the rain should fall overnight into early Tuesday. Look for plenty of clouds Tuesday with a slight chance for scattered showers.