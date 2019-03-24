Baseball Falls to Tennessee, 6-3, in Series Finale

Dylan Harley came in and gave up a single up the middle to load the bases. Sawyer Bridges relieved Harley and got a chopper off the bat of Connor Pavolony, but it was just above his outstretch hand, scoring a run. Jake Rucker then used an infield that was in to his advantage as his two-run single through the right side made it 5-3 Vols. Tennessee got an insurance run on Max Ferguson’s sacrifice fly for the final tally.Tennessee struck first in the bottom of the first as Evan Russell drove in Justin Ammons with a single to right. The Volunteers then scored a run in the fourth on a wild pitch. Carolina answered in the top of the fifth with a run as Noah Campbell doubled to right and scored on Brady Allen’s single to left.