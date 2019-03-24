Buccaneers head to Hampton Tuesday night for CIT Second Round match-up

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern men's basketball continues its postseason run this week as the Buccaneers head to Big South rival Hampton for the second round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. Tipoff between the Buccaneers and the Pirates on Tuesday night is set for 7 p.m. in the Hampton University Convocation Center.
Ticket information and more details about the game will be announced as it comes available. The game will be carried live on WatchCIT.com.
CSU advanced to the second round courtesy of their 68-66 win over Florida Atlantic, while Hampton took the title in the John McLendon Classic with the 81-72 win over St. Francis (N.Y.) College.
"We are certainly excited to advance in the CIT and to be playing meaningful basketball late in March," head coach Barclay Radebaugh said. "Beating Florida Atlantic at home was a nice step for our program. Hampton is a well-coached, veteran and talented team. They played their best basketball over the last month of the season. We know they will be a very big challenge. We are excited to play."
CSU's (18-15) win over FAU was the Buccaneers' first postseason win in program history as the Bucs held off a late second-half to take the victory in the opening round of the tournament.
Christian Keeling appeared to put the game away with 3:40 to play as the junior guard recorded the steal at midcourt and went in for the dunk to bring the CSU crowd back to life as the Bucs went ahead 66-58. The Owls responded with an Anthony Adger three-pointer and a Xavian Stapleton breakaway dunk to narrow the Bucs lead to three points with 1:16 to play.
Phlandrous Fleming came up with a clutch layup on Travis McConico's assist with just under a minute to play to stretch the Bucs' lead back to five. A Stapleton three-pointer cut the CSU lead down to two on the ensuing possession. Following a CSU missed free throw with 10 seconds remaining, Dontrell Shuler again showed why he is one of the best on-ball defenders in the country as the freshman forced Stapleton's game-winner wide to secure the Buccaneers' win.
Hampton (16-16) picked up their first NCAA Division I-era postseason tournament win on Thursday night as well as the Pirates topped St. Francis in the John McLendon Classic, 81-72.
The Pirates built a seven-point halftime lead before putting it into cruise control in the second half. Hampton went up by as many as 16 on a Ben Stanley layup with 3:31 remaining, before the Terriers rallied back. St. Francis went on a 13-1 run late to pull the game back to within two possessions, before Stanley's late layup iced the game. Hampton hit 25-of-53 from the field and 9-of-16 from behind the arc in the win.
The Buccaneers and Pirates faced each other only once in the 2018-19 season with CSU making the trip to the Tidewater region back on January 10. Charleston Southern led by eight points at halftime and by 12 early in the second half, but Hampton recorded a 23-2 run late in the second stanza to rally past the Bucs, 94-82, in their lone matchup in the regular season.
The 26-team CIT field is made up of non-Power 5 programs, not selected to participate in the NCAA or NIT (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12 and SEC teams are not considered). All games are played on campus sites.
In an effort to minimize travel and limit missed class time, the CIT uses the old NIT model, with future round opponents determined by results of the previous round, ensuring geographic stability.