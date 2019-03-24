Clemson Outlasts Boston College 9-5

In the first inning, Sam Hall led off with a double and scored on Logan Davidson's triple that extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Davidson then scored on Grayson Byrd's sacrifice fly. The Tigers scored two more runs in the second inning on Bryce Teodosio's inside-the-park homer, his sixth of the season. After Kyle Wilkie hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, the Eagles scored two runs in the fourth inning. Clemson responded with two runs in the top of the sixth inning without the ball leaving the infield before Boston College scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Lucas Stalman's two-out double. Bo Majkowski, who had three hits and reached in all five plate appearances, added a two-run triple in the ninth inning.