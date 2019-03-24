Community unites for Waylyn Cleanup Day

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Members of the Waylyn Community in North Charleston came together Saturday to pick up trash throughout the neighborhood.
During the annual event, organizers also handed out resource bags with announcements, church and city information along with local contacts that could be useful for households.
People of all ages lended a helping hand. North Charleston City council members for the district attended the event to show support.
Those who were there enjoyed a cookout. Tanang Williams, the Waylyn Community President, says the clean up event was important for the community.
"This is community getting together we have churches we have organizations, we have residents we have supporters and the magic number for today is 1,360 households that will be reached today as well as the entire neighborhood being cleaned today," Williams said.
Williams says she cares about where she lives and the people. She says it's a caring community.
This community cleanup day was made possible through several community organizations and partners
including the nonprofit, I Serve with Joy.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.