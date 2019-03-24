Connolly Tosses Complete-Game Shutout Over VMI

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sophomore left hander Shane Connolly tossed his second complete-game shutout of the season to pitch The Citadel to a 1-0 victory over VMI Saturday afternoon at Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 1, VMI 0
Records: The Citadel (8-15, 1-1 SoCon), VMI (5-17, 1-1 SoCon)
Series: Series tied 1-1
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Riley Park)
Key Plays
· The Keydets put runners on the corners with one out in the second, but Connolly got out of the jam with a 4-6-3 double play.
· VMI got the leadoff runner on again in the sixth, but the Bulldogs were once again able to get out of the inning with a double play.
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the first inning after Jeffery Brown singled to left field on the first pitch of the at-bat.
· A balk moved Brown to second before a groundout put him on third with two outs.
· Ryan McCarthy plated Brown by beating out an infield single to third.
· VMI tried to answer back in the top of the second as they started the inning with back-to-back singles.
· A fielder’s choice put runners on the corners with one out, but Connolly got the next hitter to ground into the inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.
· Both pitchers were locked in from that point as neither allowed another base hit until VMI got a one-out single in the seventh.
· VMI was able to get the leadoff guy on the sixth inning, but Tilo Skole made an outstanding play to start a 6-4-3 double play to end any threat.
· The Keydets got their fourth hit with one out in the eighth, but a pair of flyouts ended the inning without the runner advancing.
Inside the Box Score
· Shane Connolly (3-2) allowed just four singles in throwing his second complete-game shutout of the season. The southpaw struck out four and walked one.
· Connolly becomes the first Bulldog since Matt Talley in 2010 to throw two complete-game shutouts in one season.
· The 1-0 victory is the first for the Bulldogs since May 18, 2017 against Wofford. The ‘Dogs lone run in that game also came in the first inning.
· The game was played in a brisk two hours and eight minutes. It is the third game this season to have that duration. All three contests were shutouts.
· Jeffery Brown’s single in the first inning extended his hit streak to four games. He has now hit safely in eight of the last nine contests.
· Ryan McCarthy’s first-inning RBI was his team-leading 17th of the season.
On Deck
The teams play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“It has been a long 16-18 hours to get to this point. I am very proud of our guys. We challenged them last night and again this morning, and I am really proud of the way they responded. They found a way to do whatever it takes to win.
“Shane Connolly put us on his shoulders today and said he was going to take it and do it himself, and he did. I am really proud of his performance and job Will Bastian, our freshman catcher, did behind the plate today.”