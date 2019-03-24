Cougars Drop Game Two to Elon, 7-2

Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) got the start and held Elon scoreless until the fifth inning. The junior right-hander surrendered six runs on six hits and finished with five strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings to take the loss. Kris Kuhn (Summerville, S.C.) allowed one run on one hit and struck out three in two frames, while Blake Robinson (Florence, S.C.) and Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) combined for two and one-third shutout innings.