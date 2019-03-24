Cougars Drop Game Two to Elon, 7-2

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) went 2-for-4 with a run scored, as Elon utilized a six-run fifth to win 7-2 and even the weekend series with the College of Charleston baseball team on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point to set up a critical rubber game on Sunday.
Elon (12-11, 1-1 CAA) scored seven runs on eight hits – including a pair of home runs – while holding College of Charleston (14-9, 1-1 CAA) to two runs on eight base knocks. The Phoenix converted on 7-of-16 (.438) advancement opportunities and held the Cougars to a 2-for-8 afternoon with runners in scoring position.
Hunt paced the offense with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate, scoring one run and collecting his second double of the season. Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) and Chris Graham (Leland, N.C.) each added an RBI single.
Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) got the start and held Elon scoreless until the fifth inning. The junior right-hander surrendered six runs on six hits and finished with five strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings to take the loss. Kris Kuhn (Summerville, S.C.) allowed one run on one hit and struck out three in two frames, while Blake Robinson (Florence, S.C.) and Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) combined for two and one-third shutout innings.
Adam Spurlin went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run to lead the way for Elon, as Cam Devanney added a three-run shot. Garrett Stonehouse put together a 2-for-5 effort with an RBI as well.
George Kirby surrendered one run on five hits and struck out four over six and one-third innings to earn the win. Kyle Greenler, Dean McCarthy, and Naushon Galbraith combined for one and two-thirds scoreless, while Joe Sparke was touched for one run on three hits in the eighth.
The Cougars and Phoenix will meet in the rubber game of the series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.