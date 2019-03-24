Eagles Edge Clemson 3-2 To Salvage Series

The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs thanks in part to Logan Davidson's single that extended his hitting streak to 12 games in the top of the first inning and scored a run on Kyle Wilkie's double play. The Eagles responded with a run in both the first and second inning, with the latter on Gian Martellini's leadoff homer. Boston College doubled its lead in the seventh inning on Jake Alu's run-scoring, bunt single. Elijah Henderson registered his first career RBI on a groundout in the eighth inning, but the Tigers left the bases loaded.