Elon Edges Cougars, 8-6, in Back-And-Forth Affair

The teams combined for four home runs, as Elon (13-11, 2-1 CAA) scored eight runs on 10 hits and converted 6-of-19 (.316) opportunities with runners on. College of Charleston (14-10, 1-2 CAA) finished with six runs on nine base knocks – including three long balls. The Phoenix held the Cougars to a 3-for-16 (.182) afternoon with men on the bags.