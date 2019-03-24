Elon Edges Cougars, 8-6, in Back-And-Forth Affair

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.), Harrison Hawkins (Bishopville, S.C.), and Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) each went deep to help the College of Charleston baseball team erase an early four-run deficit, but Elon pushed across three runs in the eighth to snatch an 8-6 series-clinching win on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
The teams combined for four home runs, as Elon (13-11, 2-1 CAA) scored eight runs on 10 hits and converted 6-of-19 (.316) opportunities with runners on. College of Charleston (14-10, 1-2 CAA) finished with six runs on nine base knocks – including three long balls. The Phoenix held the Cougars to a 3-for-16 (.182) afternoon with men on the bags.
Hunt and Wondrack each clubbed a two-run home run to pace the offense, as Hawkins went 2-for-5 with a solo shot. Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) collected two hits and scored two runs, while Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base.
Steven Cook (Westminster, Md.) tossed six strong innings in relief, allowing one unearned run on four hits after relieving starter Brooks Lucas (Greenville, S.C.) in the first. Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) worked a scoreless seventh, while Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) was charged with three runs in the eighth to take the loss.
Cam Devanney drove in three runs for Elon with a three-run homer in the first; Joe Satterfield, Anthony Galason, Jack Roberts, and Jarrett Pico each plated one. Ty Adcock went 2-for-5 with a run scored and Satterfield scored twice.
Mason Daniels lasted only one inning, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks. Jared Wetherbee went three and two-thirds, surrendering two runs on four hits, as Brandon Justice tossed one and one-third scoreless frames. Adcock pitched three shutout innings to earn the win.
The Cougars return to the diamond on Tuesday when they host The Citadel in the first of three midweek matchups this season. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m.