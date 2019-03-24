Highlanders take Saturday contest behind early runs

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A four-run first inning proved to be enough as Radford defeated the Charleston Southern baseball team 7-1 Saturday to take the series from CSU Ballpark in Big South action.
Radford (9-13, 3-2 Big South) got on the board early behind two home runs and four runs total in the first inning while holding CSU (8-17, 0-5 Big South) to just four hits and one tally on Sam Trend-Beacom’s first home run of 2019.
Trend-Beacom’s blast highlighted a day in which four Bucs collected hits with Brooks Bryan and Payton Holdsworth each collecting doubles and Jason Miller sending a ball back up the middle for a knock. Radford got two-hit days from each of their first four batters as J.D. Mundy’s three-run home run in the first gave him a game-high three RBI’s.
Cam Weinberger struck out four Highlanders in his 2.0 frames, but the four-run first was enough for Radford to come out on top in the end. Radford starter Derek Domecq tossed 3.1 innings allowing the Trend-Beacom blast in the third and allowing two hits.
CSU stayed within striking distance for the first five-plus innings before the Highlanders added two insurance runs in the sixth and one more in the ninth for the 7-1 final margin.
How They Scored
· Radford scored four runs on four hits in the first inning capped by a J.D. Mundy three-run blast and Adam Whitacre solo shot to right.
· CSU responded with their lone run on Sam Trend-Beacom’s no-doubt shot to left field and 4-1 score through three innings.
· The Highlanders added two more runs in the sixth on a sacrifice fly and sacrifice bunt for a 6-1 score.
· Radford added one final tally in the ninth on a run-scoring single to make it a 7-1 ballgame.
News and Notes
· Trend-Beacom became the latest Buccaneer to go deep joining Josh Asbill for list of players to go yard over the weekend.
· Relievers Eddit Hiott, Seth Owens and RJ Petit combined for 6.0 frames allowing just one earned run and striking out five Highlander batters in the loss.
Up Next
CSU and Radford close the series Sunday at 1 p.m. from CSU Ballpark with the Bucs looking to salvage the series.