Late-Inning Dramatics Leads Baseball to Saturday Win at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Chris Cullen and Jordan Holladay had big hits in a three-run seventh inning and Brett Kerry struck out five in the final two innings to earn his third save as the University of South Carolina baseball team earned a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over Tennessee Saturday night (March 23) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to pick up its first win inside SEC play. Trailing 2-0 heading to the seventh, TJ Hopkins singled with one out and went to second as Jacob Olson was hit by a pitch. A double steal was followed by a two-run double by Chris Cullen, tying the game. Pinch hitter Jordan Holladay then singled to right to bring in Cullen for the game-winning run. Kerry came on in the eighth and loaded the bases on two walks and a bunt single, but came back to strike out the side. Tennessee then got the tying run on second in the ninth on a leadoff double by Max Ferguson. Kerry got a strikeout and flyout and, with the tying run 90 feet away, struck out Al Soularie to end the game. The win went to Cam Tringali, who had three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of relief. Reid Morgan started for the Gamecocks. He went 5.1 innings and struck out four, allowing five hits and an earned run with a walk. Tennessee plated an unearned run in the fifth. Pete Derkay walked to open the inning. Pinch runner Jake Rucker went to second on Nico Mascia's sacrifice bunt. A two-out error put runners on the corners and Max Ferguson made the Gamecocks pay with a single through the right side. Soularie brought in a run in the sixth on an RBI single to right.