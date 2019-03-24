Man arrested after breaking into government building in Dorchester

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A man was arrested on Saturday after he broke into a Dorchester government building.
Ricky Hankins, 49, was arrested after he gained entry into the Kenny F Waggoner building, located at 201 Johnston Street, according to Dorchester County spokesperson Richard Carson.
Once inside, Hankins broke into at least three county offices, Carson said.
Using eyewitness accounts, video footage from the scene and calls from citizens, deputies arrested Hankins.
Hankins was arrested and charged with burglary.