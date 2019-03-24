Man charged after sexually assaulting neighbor at gunpoint

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man who was arrested after sexually assaulting a woman was appeared in bond court on Saturday.
Court documents state that on March 13, 28-year-old Demetrius Frazier forced his way into his neighbor’s home, pointed a gun at her head and forced her to perform sexual acts on him.
Once the assault was over, Frazier told her that he would harm her if she contacted police. The victim reported the crime to the Charleston Police Department on March 16.
The woman said initially she did not want to go to the police but decided to go after speaking with her husband and another neighbor.
“My husband came home and I said no police. It took going outside talking to my neighbor and seeing her anger that somebody felt entitled to my body and my life and my car that he had taken so much and I was too afraid," the woman said. “It took everything I had to go up to the police station and make that report but I wouldn’t change it.”
The victim told police that prior to the incident she had another encounter with Frazier.
In November, Frazier knocked on her front door and asked to use her phone to call his child’s doctor. When Frazier returned with the phone, she discovered several nude pictures of Frazier on her device.
Frazier was also found to have stolen the victim’s car after after she reported it missing on February 12.
On March 13, the vehicle was recovered on James Island. City of Charleston Police Department matched the finger prints on the vehicle to Frazier’s fingerprints.
Frazier was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, Presenting a firearm at a person, first degree burglary, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.