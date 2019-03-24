Ninth-inning rally pushes Highlanders past Bucs Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Radford used a five-run ninth inning to steal a win Sunday from the Charleston Southern baseball team Sunday 9-6 in Big South play.
Payton Holdsworth had a three-hit day in his first start and the duo of Josh Litchfield and Sam Trend-Beacom drove-home two runs for CSU (8-18, 0-6 Big South) but the Highlanders (10-13, 4-2 Big South) rattled-off five runs on five hits and a CSU error to stun the Bucs in the final frame and take all three weekend games.
Radford got on the board first with back-to-back solo homeruns from Spencer Horwitz and Andrew Szemski, but CSU starter Cody Maw settled in to get out of the frame and toss 6.2 innings for a no-decision.
CSU responded to the early deficit with three runs in the third inning. Ryan Stoudemire singled and both Jason Miller and Dante Blakeney walked allowing Sam Trend-Beacom to drive home two runs and tie it. Holdsworth collected his first of three hits to give the Bucs the 3-2 lead before Stoudemire’s fourth blast of the season made it a 4-2 ballgame through four innings.
Radford tied it with two in the fifth for a 4-4 tie, but CSU had one more punch scoring two tallies in the sixth for a 6-4 lead thanks to Josh Litchfield’s two-run home run – his first longball of the season.
It stayed a 6-4 CSU margin before the ninth when the Highlanders sent eight men to the plate and scored five runs to steal the win.
How They Scored
· Radford struck first with back-to-back jacks in the first and 2-0 lead.
· CSU replied with three in the third behind three hits and a pair of walks as Trend-Beacom drove home two with an RBI single and Holdsworth brought in the third run on his first of three hits on the day.
· Stoudemire left the yard in the fourth to make it a 4-2 lead through four innings.
· The Highlanders scored two to tie it back up in the fifth at 4-4 before Maw buckled-in and set down seven-straight before exiting with two outs in the seventh.
· CSU took the lead into the ninth thanks to Josh Litchfield’s two-run home run to right – his first of the season.
· Radford used five hits and a CSU error to post five runs in the ninth and rally for the Sunday win.
News and Notes
· Holdsworth became the latest Buccaneer with a three-hit day and Trend-Beacom collected his first three-RBI performance in a CSU uniform.
· Cody Maw struck out a season-high six batters across his 6.2 innings of no-decision baseball.
· Holdsworth headlined a day in which three Bucs collected multiple hits as Trend-Beacom and Stoudemire each added two.
· Sunday was just the first loss of the season when CSU hit multiple home runs entering the day 3-0 in such games.
Up Next
The Bucs close their five-game homestand Tuesday when they take on Savannah State looking for a season sweep of the Tigers after last week’s 12-inning victory on the road. CSU follows with their final trip to Patriots Point for the third matchup with Lowcountry rival CofC Wednesday. First pitch Tuesday is slated for 6 p.m. from CSU Ballpark.