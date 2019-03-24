Ninth-inning rally pushes Highlanders past Bucs Sunday

CSU responded to the early deficit with three runs in the third inning. Ryan Stoudemire singled and both Jason Miller and Dante Blakeney walked allowing Sam Trend-Beacom to drive home two runs and tie it. Holdsworth collected his first of three hits to give the Bucs the 3-2 lead before Stoudemire’s fourth blast of the season made it a 4-2 ballgame through four innings.