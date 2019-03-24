Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to Mueller report summary

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham turned to social media on Sunday to issue a statement regarding the primary conclusions from the Mueller investigations.
In his statement, Graham wrote “No collusion and no obstruction. The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report.”
President Donald Trump also reacted to the report, tweeting: “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”
While speaking in Mount Pleasant last week, Graham said once the Muller report was over, he would “start an in-depth dive on the Senate side trying to find out how could this possibly happen.”
