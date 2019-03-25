Authorities arrest Orangeburg murder suspect at Columbia apartment complex

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A man wanted for an Orangeburg murder has been arrested at a Columbia apartment complex.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Deandre DeAngelo Sumpter with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime in connection to a fatal shooting on March 13.
Sumpter was taken into custody Monday morning at a Columbia apartment complex by a task force made up of OCSO deputies, US Marshals, and Columbia police.
On the early morning hours of March 13, investigators were called out after residents at the Campus Drive Apartments reported multiple shots being fired.
When investigators arrived, they found a 25-year-old man lying in the doorway of one of the apartments with what appeared to be several wounds.
The victim was taken to two area hospitals and later died.
“We’d like to thank the US Marshals Service as well as the Columbia Police Department in assisting us in the apprehension of this individual,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We developed information this individual was our suspect, and through the help of these agencies in other jurisdictions, we were able to bring this subject back to Orangeburg.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.