Building repair to close portion of King Street this week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Repairs to a building on King Street will cause the street to be closed for several periods of time over the next week.
The owners of 288 King will be performing maintenance which will close King between Society and Wentworth from 7 a.m. to midnight on Monday and 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Friday.
Detours and road signs will be in place to help reroute drivers and walkers.
One lane of King Street has been closed in this area since April 2017 when structural issues were found with the building’s facade.
