Charleston could make it illegal to sit on more city sidewalks downtown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is considering whether or not to make it illegal to sit or lie down on dozens of downtown streets, expanding on an already-passed ordinance.
Under the current law, it is illegal to sit or lie down on the sidewalk on most of the King and Market Street corridors, but a newly-proposed amendment would extend that to many intersecting streets for a block in either direction.
At this time, the ban for King Street extends from Line to Broad Street, and the ban for North and South Market Street extends from King to East Bay Street. It’s in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The original ordinance reads, “sitting or lying on the sidewalks of the King and Market Street corridors during times of heavy use poses a threat to safe pedestrian passage, especially for the elderly, disabled, vision-impaired and small children.”
And, it’s for that reason Charleston’s police chief Luther Reynolds is recommending that more streets should be added to the ordinance. He wrote a letter to city council addressing why the department wants to expand the ban.
"A few people have moved off of King and Market Streets around the corners onto the cross streets,” Reynolds wrote. “The same safety concerns that necessitated the ordinance exist with people sitting on the cross streets in this high pedestrian traffic area."
A person caught sitting or lying down on the sidewalk are first issued a warning and given a sheet of resources. If he or she is caught doing it again, a $25 fine is given. If the person is caught a third time and for every time after, he or she is fined $50.
Since the ordinance first went into effect last May, 12 citations have been issued to seven people, according to Lieutenant Heath King of the Charleston Police Department.
“We try as best as we can to be compassionate with everybody,” King said.
One way he says they do this is by issuing an educational period once an ordinance like this passes. It’s 30 days long, and in that time no tickets are written, instead officers hand out warning cards and resource sheets.
Some of the resources that are listed are locations that offer free meals, different places that offer educational services, and different numbers for free legal counsel.
“If they don’t want us sitting out here on the sidewalks and panhandling and asking for money, then they need to give us jobs,” Jeremiah O’Brien, who has been homeless for several years, said when the first ordinance was being considered.
The amendment is going before the city’s public safety committee on Monday afternoon. If members recommend it there, then it’ll go before city council for its first reading on Tuesday.
