Clemson’s Season Closes with Loss in NIT Second Round

Notes: Marcquise Reed notched his 71st double-digit scoring game – tying him for 15th all-time with Butch Zatezalo (1967-70) … Reed finishes with 1,484 career points at Clemson and stands 12th all-time in Clemson history … for his career, Reed owns 2,013 points … Reed finishes the season with 602 points – the seventh-most in program history and the seventh 600-point scorer in Tiger history … Reed tallied three steals and finishes his career with 170 – ninth all-time … his 66 steals this season are tied for the sixth-most in program history with Cliff Hammonds (2007-08) … his 1.72 steals per game in his career ranks third all-time at Clemson … his 2018-19 season average of 2.13 steals per contest is tied for fifth all-time with Vernon Hamilton (2004-05) … Reed finishes as the program’s all-time free throw shooter (85.9 percent) … Reed’s career scoring average of 15.0 per game ranks ninth all-time at Clemson, while his 2018-19 season average of 19.4 is 10th in program history … Elijah Thomas finishes his Clemson career with 993 points, 649 rebounds and 181 blocks … his 649 rebounds is tied for 18th all-time with Tommy Mahaffey (1959-62) … his 181 blocks is eighth-best in program history … Thomas’ 1.95 career blocks per game is fourth all-time at Clemson … Thomas’ career field goal percentage of 58.5 percent is seventh-best in Clemson history … Thomas’ three steals against Wichita State tied a career high … Aamir Simms tied a career-high with four offensive rebounds … John Newman III tied a season-high with two steals.