Cold front will drop temperatures, bring rain chance

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front set to move through the Southeast over the next 24 hours will bring big changes from Monday into Tuesday. The work week will start out on the warm side with temperatures in the upper 70s and only a slight chance of a shower this afternoon and evening. A better rain chance will arrive towards Midnight as a dying area of thunderstorms approach from the west. A backdoor cold front will slide through Tuesday morning bringing a few showers and then cooler temperatures. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s in the morning and won’t warm up much throughout the day on Tuesday. That means there will be nearly a 20 degree drop in temperatures from today to tomorrow. Clouds will linger into Tuesday afternoon before clearing out Tuesday night. With a clear skying, chilly conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Inland areas will likely drop into the upper 30s with mid 40s at the beaches. Sunshine returns on Wednesday and will last through the weekend. Highs will warm from the low 60s Wednesday to the low 80s on Sunday.