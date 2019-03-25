Congressman James Clyburn, Sen. Lindsey Graham react to Mueller report summary

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Politicians turned to social media on Sunday to issue statements regarding the primary conclusions from the Mueller investigations.
Majority Whip James Clyburn joined the conversation about the 4-page report via twitter.
“We should not construe a four page letter from the Attorney General with the complete findings of Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation,” Clyburn said.
President Donald Trump also reacted to the report, tweeting: “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who also serves as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote on Facebook “No collusion and no obstruction. The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report.”
While speaking in Mount Pleasant last week, Graham said once the Muller report was over, he would “start an in-depth dive on the Senate side trying to find out how could this possibly happen.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.