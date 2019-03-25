Deputies issue warrants against bank robbery suspect shot after car chase

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office issued three warrants for a suspect in a Friday afternoon bank robbery in the Pawleys Island community.
Richard Edward Inman, 49, of Fountain Inn, is being charged with armed robbery; entering a bank, depository or building and loan with intent to steal; and failure to stop for a blue light.
Deputies say he was wounded following a vehicle chase and stop south of McClellanville Friday.
Investigators say Inman entered the Bank of America branch on U.S. 17 in the Pawleys Island community just before 6 p.m. Friday and presenting a teller with a note demanding money. He said he was armed with a firearm, according to a report. He left the area in a van that was spotted by deputies traveling south on U.S. 17 in Georgetown County.
The ensuing chase entered Charleston County and passed through McClellanville. Charleston County deputies helped stop the vehicle.
After exiting the van, the suspect was wounded by a deputy. He was taken into custody and transported to MUSC for treatment.
Inman was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The State Law Enforcement Division is in charge of the investigation.
