Detectives close investigation into viral Folly Gras fight video

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - According to documents obtained by Live 5 News through a Freedom of Information Act request, detectives with the Folly Beach police department have closed their investigation into the viral fight video at Folly Gras.
The supplemental reports associated with the case also detail how the suspect, Taylor Nealey, came to turn herself in at the Al Cannon Detention Center three days after the fight. The case will be closed with no further arrests expected in the case, the report stated.
Nealey has been charged with second degree assault and battery.
Officers responded to the scene outside the St. James Gate Irish pub at 3:30 p.m. that day for a fight in progress. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim, a bouncer at the bar, sitting at a table with an ice pack on his eye, according to the supplemental reports.
Officers took the victim and Nealey back to police headquarters for questioning. Nealey stated that “some guy” bumped into her upstairs and swung at her and she swung back at the man, the report stated. Nealey told officers that bouncers escorted both her and the man out of the bar and once the bouncer was gone she tried to go back inside to pick up her cell phone.
When they tried to go back in, Nealey said that the bouncer grabbed her boyfriend and body slammed him outside, the report stated. She also denied kicking the bouncer in the head.
According to the incident report, surveillance footage from the bar showed Nealey in an “altercation” on the second floor of the bar. When Nealey struck one of the bar staff, she was then escorted out of the bar. The footage then showed Nealey trying to come back in and getting into a scuffle with the bouncer which then spilled onto the street, according to the report.
The man Nealey told officers was her boyfriend then jumped into the scuffle, which resulted in the bouncer taking the man to to the ground at which point Nealey kicked the bouncer in the head twice, the report stated.
A warrant was obtained for Nealey on Feb. 24. Detectives then called her on Feb. 25 to tell her about the warrant and she turned herself in on Feb. 26, the report stated.
The fight video was just one of many reasons city officials listed two days later when the Folly Gras festival was formally cancelled after an 11-year run.
“We think Folly Gras the brand kind of represents that a little bit to that younger demographic," Folly Association of Businesses President Steve Carroll said. “And Folly Beach welcomes everybody, but there’s just not a place for that on Center Street.”
