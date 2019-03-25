‘Dogs Claim Series on Judkins’ Walk-Off Single

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Designated hitter Andrew Judkins delivered a walk-off single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th inning to give The Citadel a 3-2 victory over VMI Sunday afternoon at Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 3, VMI 2 (10)
Records: The Citadel (9-15, 2-1 SoCon), VMI (5-18, 1-2 SoCon)
Series: The Citadel wins series 2-1
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Riley Park)
Key Plays
· The Bulldogs infield turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the sixth inning and keep the runner from third from scoring.
· Dylan Spence got his sixth strikeout of the game with runners on the corners and two outs in the seventh inning.
How it Happened
· The Keydets jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Cody Warner RBI triple to right field.
· Dylan Spence made sure VMI only scored one run in the inning as he retired the next two hitters on a pair of strikeouts.
· The Bulldogs tied the game in the bottom of the inning after J.D. Davis started a two-out rally with a double just inside the third-base bag.
· Cole Simpson was forced into the game after Jeffery Brown fouled a pitch off his leg. Simpson inherited a 1-2 count and laced a RBI single to right field on the first pitch he saw.
· The Citadel took its first lead of the game in the fourth as Judkins drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a single from Tilo Skole.
· Simpson came calling again and plated Judkins with a single through the left side.
· VMI threated to tie the game in the sixth as they put runners on the corners with just one out. Spence avoided any damage by getting a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
· The Keydets threatened again in the seventh by getting a runner to third with two outs. Spence kept the ‘Dogs in the lead by ending the inning with a strikeout.
· VMI was finally able to tie the game with two outs in the ninth inning on a Callen Nuccio double to right field.
· Ben Peden started the winning rally with an infield single to the right side. After a fielder’s choice, Will Bastian walked to put two on with one out.
· Andrew Judkins followed by hitting the 2-2 pitch right back through the middle for the walk-off single.
Inside the Box Score
· Dylan Spence had another solid outing as he gave up just one run on seven hits and six strikeouts over seven innings of work.
· Ian Foggo (1-0) allowed just one hit and struck out one in his 1.2 innings to pick up the victory.
· Corey Johnston (0-2) allowed a run on two hits and a walk in his one-third of an inning to suffer the loss.
· Cole Simpson came off the bench to go 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. He was also hit by a pitch.
· Tilo Skole and Ben Peden each added two hits.
· The Bulldogs got at least one hit from seven of the nine batters in the order.
· The victory gave the ‘Dogs a series win in the conference opener for the second consecutive year. The Citadel opened conference play by winning two-of-three against Western Carolina last season.
· The walk-off win was the second of the season for the Bulldogs. The ‘Dogs won the series finale against Charleston Southern in walk-off fashion.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action March 26 as they cross the Ravenel Bridge to take on the College of Charleston. First pitch from Patriots Point is set for 6 p.m.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“I thought our guys showed a lot of resiliency today and we haven’t been a very resilient team so far this season. Of course, we would have liked to have finished it in nine innings, but hopefully this will give us some momentum. We need to play in some close games and hopefully come out on top.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the fight. Anytime The Citadel and VMI get together it is a dog fight and you have to be ready to play.
“I thought Dylan Spence was a warrior today. He gave us seven strong innings and I thought the strikeout he had with two outs in the seventh and a runner on third was the biggest pitch of his career. He gave us a great workman-like effort. Of course, Ian Foggo coming out and giving us a scoreless inning in the 10th was huge.”