Elementary school student airlifted to hospital after fight in classroom

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A fifth-grade Walterboro student was being treated in Charleston for injuries she received during a fight at her school.
The Forest Hills Elementary School student, whose name was not released, was airlifted to MUSC in Charleston, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber confirmed one student has been suspended as the matter is being investigated but he could not comment on any injuries.
Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes said deputies are investigating an assault between two students.
“The district asks that the community keep this student and her family in their thoughts,” a Facebook post from the school district stated.
The fight occurred Monday at the school. District officials say school administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school.
The investigating is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.