Memorial announced for former Cooper River Bridge Run director

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Those who wish to pay respects to former Cooper River Bridge Run director Julian Smith can do so this week.
Smith passed on Friday after fighting a rare brain cancer. His family will receive friends at the James A. McAlister funeral home located in the 1600 block of Savannah Highway on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Another gathering of friends will be held Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hibernian Hall in the 100 block of Meeting Street in downtown Charleston. Flowers will be accepted for Smith Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith resigned his position with the Cooper River Bridge Run Board of Directors in January because of his health. The 2019 race will be held in his honor.
“Julian was the force that made the Cooper River Bridge Run what it is today, but beyond that was one of the most beloved people in the Charleston community,” race officials said in a statement. “He will forever be remembered as we honor his legacy at this year’s Cooper River Bridge Run and every race to come.”
