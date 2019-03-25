Gamecocks Hold On for Sweet 16 Berth

The game began with physical play as Harris went into the chest of a Seminole defender to connect on the and-one on the opening possession. Florida State did not back down, ripping off the next seven points to take the lead early. The Seminoles extended their lead to 18-10 with another 7-0 surge later in the quarter, but Carolina had a run of its own ready. Cooper hit a pair of threes to jump start the offense, and a 7-0 run made it 18-17 with 1:18 remaining in the opening quarter. In the final possession of the quarter, Herbert Harrigan found herself with the ball and just seconds remaining. She hoisted a three that found the bottom of the net and the quarter ended all squared up at 20.