Goose Creek to hold special election Tuesday to fill vacant city council seat
By Live 5 News Web Staff | March 25, 2019 at 10:09 AM EST - Updated March 25 at 10:09 AM

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Goose Creek will hold a special election on Tuesday to fill a vacant city council seat.

The seat previously belonged to Brandon Cox, who won a seat on the county council in the fall of 2018. It will be the first time that the voting will take place at precincts instead of city hall for a special election.

The College Park Middle and Goose Creek High School precincts are not available. Those who typically vote at College Park Middle will vote at Stratford High School. Those who usually vote at Goose Creek High School will vote at Sedgefield Middle School.

In order to vote, residents must have been registered to vote by Feb. 23.

Voters will have a choice between four candidates in Jeremy Barclay, Alan R. Fix, Christopher Harmon and Marvin Martinez.

The precincts and polling place locations for this election are:

005 Central -- Metro North Church

009 Carnes Cross Rd 2 -- Pineridge Fire Department

014 Devon Forest 1 -- Devon Forest Elementary School

015 Devon Forest 2 -- Devon Forest Elementary School

045 Stratford 2 -- Stratford High School

047 Stratford 4 -- Stratford High School

050 Westview 1 -- Crowfield Baptist Church

051 Westview 2 -- Westview School

052 Westview 3 -- Westview School

054 Beverley Hills -- Boulder Bluff Elementary School

055 Howe Hall 1 -- Howe Hall Elementary School

056 Howe Hall 2 -- Howe Hall Elementary School

057 Liberty Hall -- New Life Christian Church

058 Medway -- Boulder Bluff Elementary School

073 Stone Lake -- Stratford High School

075 Westview 4 -- Crowfield Baptist Church

076 Foster Creek 1 -- Sedgefield Middle School

080 St. James -- Sedgefield Middle School

081 Sedgefield 1 -- Sedgefield Middle School

082 Sedgefield 2 -- Sedgefield Middle School

For more information call the Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections office at (843) 719-4056.

