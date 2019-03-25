Goose Creek to hold special election Tuesday to fill vacant city council seat

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Goose Creek will hold a special election on Tuesday to fill a vacant city council seat.
The seat previously belonged to Brandon Cox, who won a seat on the county council in the fall of 2018. It will be the first time that the voting will take place at precincts instead of city hall for a special election.
The College Park Middle and Goose Creek High School precincts are not available. Those who typically vote at College Park Middle will vote at Stratford High School. Those who usually vote at Goose Creek High School will vote at Sedgefield Middle School.
In order to vote, residents must have been registered to vote by Feb. 23.
Voters will have a choice between four candidates in Jeremy Barclay, Alan R. Fix, Christopher Harmon and Marvin Martinez.
The precincts and polling place locations for this election are:
005 Central -- Metro North Church
009 Carnes Cross Rd 2 -- Pineridge Fire Department
014 Devon Forest 1 -- Devon Forest Elementary School
015 Devon Forest 2 -- Devon Forest Elementary School
045 Stratford 2 -- Stratford High School
047 Stratford 4 -- Stratford High School
050 Westview 1 -- Crowfield Baptist Church
051 Westview 2 -- Westview School
052 Westview 3 -- Westview School
054 Beverley Hills -- Boulder Bluff Elementary School
055 Howe Hall 1 -- Howe Hall Elementary School
056 Howe Hall 2 -- Howe Hall Elementary School
057 Liberty Hall -- New Life Christian Church
058 Medway -- Boulder Bluff Elementary School
073 Stone Lake -- Stratford High School
075 Westview 4 -- Crowfield Baptist Church
076 Foster Creek 1 -- Sedgefield Middle School
080 St. James -- Sedgefield Middle School
081 Sedgefield 1 -- Sedgefield Middle School
082 Sedgefield 2 -- Sedgefield Middle School
For more information call the Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections office at (843) 719-4056.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.