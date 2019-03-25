Hanahan man sentenced over 11 years in prison after trafficking over five pounds of marijuana

HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) - A Hanahan man is sentenced to over 11 years in prison after trafficking over five pounds of marijuana, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says.
Valdimere Rasheen Rivers, 30, of Hanahan, is sentenced to 137 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms and of drug trafficking crime. This sentenced is also followed by two years of court-ordered supervision.
Agents of the U.S. Postal Service alerted Charleston deputies and the Hanahan Police Department that Rivers was receiving suspicious packages from California, and he was arrested while returning from the post office with a box of marijuana in his vehicle, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick said.
The district attorney office says authorities seized over five pounds of marijuana and more than $4,500 in cash.
When officers stopped Rivers, he texted his girlfriend with instructions to retrieve money and additional marijuana from the couple’s townhouse, the district attorney office says.
As a surveillance team closed in on the residence, Rivers’ girlfriend dropped a container of marijuana into a nearby dumpster and loaded thousands of dollars of cash into one of Rivers’ cars. She was arrested, and a search of the townhouse revealed additional marijuana and a loaded revolver, Crick said.
Investigators say an additional shipment of marijuana was also mailed to one of Rivers’ relatives.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.