James Island residents could see drainage improvements within next 2 years

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - After years of drainage studies, James island residents could see improvements within the next two years.
Results from a study divided the island into 30 different major drainage basins.
James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey says work will continue basin by basin.
The project that’s slated to start next is the Wambaw study which focuses on the central park basin in the Laurel Park and Central Park area to identify the choke points that cause upstream flooding in those neighborhoods.
Mayor Woolsey says construction could start as early as this year and improvements could come next year.
Much of the work to inventory the drainage infrastructure was funded by storm water utility paid through property taxes from the Town of James Island and the unincorporated areas.
The city of Charleston paid 50 percent of the cost for the delineation. The town of James Island and Charleston County were responsible for 25 percent each.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.