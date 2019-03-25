New Charleston Co. School board member set to be chosen tonight

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Monday, the Charleston County Legislative Delegation is set to choose someone to fill the vacant seat on the Charleston County School Board.
That seat has been empty for nearly three months since the member holding the position resigned.
The school board seat has been vacant since early 2019 after Michael Miller was elected to take the county’s register of deeds position, ultimately making him give up his seat on the school board.
The County Legislative Delegation is responsible for choosing someone to fill that spot through the end of Miller’s term in 2020.
The delegation traditionally chooses a candidate, recommends that person to the governor, and then the governor would appoint the person to the seat himself.
The meeting at North Charleston City Hall will be run by Delegation Chairman Chip Campsen. It starts at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the building.
