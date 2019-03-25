Police needs public’s help in identifying man wanted for assault and burglary at a apartment complex

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Charleston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who physically assaulted someone and broke into a apartment on Sunday morning.
Police say the burglary and assault happened at the Ashley River apartments on the 1800 block of Ashley Crossing Lane.
The victim was able to fight off the suspect who fled the location on foot, police say.
Police describe the man as a black male in his mid-20′s, between 5 feet and 9 inches tall and 5 feet and 10 inches tall, with an average build and black hair.
Police also say, the man may have visible injuries on his face and hands.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
