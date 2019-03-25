Report: English teacher suspended after responding to students’ teasing with curse words, describing sexual act

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry high school English teacher has been suspended after district officials say he responded to students teasing him by cursing at them and describing a sexual act.
The South Carolina State Board of Education voted to suspend Dr. Anthony G. Pitts’ educator certificate for a year.
Pitts was an English teacher at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School in Jasper County.
A district report states that on May 17, 2018, Pitts engaged in a discussion with his students that resulted in the students teasing him.
According to district officials, during the discussion, Pitts was eating a cupcake with a fork.
The report states the students began to tease him about this, with one stating that Pitts’ fingers “must taste burnt.”
“Dr. Pitts was enraged by the comment and responded inappropriately with language that included curse words and the description of a sexual act,” district officials said.
According to the report, another student in the room recorded the incident on their cell phone.
