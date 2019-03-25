SC Ports Authority wants to move cargo with a barge to reduce 526 traffic

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority is pushing for a change to how cargo containers are transported in an effort to reduce traffic on I-526.
Right now, large trucks transport cargo containers across I-526 to a railroad. The containers are then taken to other cities.
The SCPA is asking to create a new barge system, where large ships would transport cargo.
SCPA officials said the proposed barge would increase safety and would save the state millions of dollars in bridge and road repairs over several years.
About 20 to 25 percent of all cargo containers at the port would be transported by barge to a new port access, which will be complete in January 2021.
To accommodate the barge system, crews would have to deepen the port in some areas and expand the port by several feet.
There is no cost estimate yet for the project because state legislators and committees still have to approve the idea.
If it moves forward, the barge project would be fully operational by 2022 at the earliest.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.