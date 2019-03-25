Sheriff’s office: Man wanted for child sex crime arrested after giving deputies false name

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies have arrested a man wanted for a child sex crime after giving investigators a false name.
Authorities arrested 56-year-old Kenneth Michael Wright and charged him with false information to police, open container of beer and displaying tags for another vehicle. Wright also has an active warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
His arrest stems from an incident where a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a car with defective equipment.
When the deputy made contact with the driver, he reported noticing “foamy liquid” in between the driver’s feet on the floorboard of his car.
“The deputy also could smell what he knew to be beer from his law enforcement training and experience,” BCSO officials said.
According to a report, the driver told the deputy he forgot his driver’s license.
“He also told the deputy his name was Michael Jackson and gave a birth date,” BCSO officials said."The deputy ran the information through dispatch and it came back with no record."
The sheriff’s office says through more investigation, it was determined that Michael Jackson was not the driver’s name and he was positively identified as Kenneth Michael Wright.
“The Thriller of it all was that Wright had an active warrant through Berkeley County for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor,” BCSO officials said.
Wright also has several warrants from Charleston County for fraud and failure to appear.
