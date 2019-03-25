SLED continuing to investigate officer-involved shootings in Charleston, Colleton Counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating three officer-involved shootings over the past few days, including incidents in McClellanville and Walterboro.
Two of the shootings occurred on Friday. The incident in Colleton County was the 11th officer-involved shooting in the state so far this year. The incident in Charleston on that same day was the 12th.
“These are ongoing investigations," SLED spokesperson Bobbi Schlatterer. “No other information about the cases will be disclosed by SLED at this time.”
Deputies say the Colleton County incident involved a deputy who responded to a reported burglary and fatally shot a man who pulled out a knife. The Colleton County coroner Monday identified the man as Derek Smith, 22, of Walterboro.
Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland said the deputy tried to resolve the situation peacefully, but said in order to protect and defend herself, she fired at least one round, hitting Smith. Strickland said his deputy was not injured.
The Charleston County incident involved a bank robbery suspect from Georgetown who investigators said led them on a chase that reached Charleston County. Deputies say Richard Edward Inman, 49, of Fountain Inn, was wounded following a vehicle chase and stop south of McClellanville Friday.
Inman was taken to MUSC for treatment and then to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he was being held on warrants issued by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agencies involved in the incidents, Schlatterer said. These independent investigations follow SLED’s guidance in conducting interviews along with the gathering of analysis of forensic evidence. Interviews will be conducted with the officers and others.
The third incident agents are investigating is an officer-involved shooting in Laurens County on Sunday. That incident was the 13th of the year in South Carolina.
