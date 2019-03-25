Weekend Lowcountry safety checkpoints yield multiple drug charges, citations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Public safety checkpoints in Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek over the weekend amassed several drugs found along with some DUIs and other charges.
Mount Pleasant police had a checkpoint on Saturday night from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Hungryneck Boulevard between Venning Road and SC 517. It included 25 citations given out 11 warnings, a DUI from a wreck before the checkpoint and nine citations which included a DUI and no insurance at the checkpoint. A wanted person was located and arrested as well, according to department spokesman Chip Googe.
Three public safety checkpoints also took place in a coordinated effort between the Goose Creek police department and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
Charges included trafficking ice (17 grams), possession of cocaine, possession of meth, two possession of marijuana charges, two possession of drug paraphernalia charges, two DUI charges, one charge for a habitual traffic offender, one arrest for a person wanted on a “failure to appear” warrant, 25 tickets for driving without a license, one ticket for driving with a suspended license (3rd offense), one ticket for driving with a suspended license (1st offense), two tickets for unsafe motor vehicle, two tickets for expired tags, and one ticket for a possession of a suspended tag.
“Our initiative was clearly successful,” the department said in a statement. “We anticipate more initiatives like this in the future.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.