18-year-old-woman arrested and arraigned in hammer, shooting death of 68-year-old Orangeburg man

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, with the assistance of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, has taken an 18-year-old woman into custody in relation to a homicide that occurred on February 10th.
According to the Times and Democrat, Tyekiva Harvin appeared before Orangeburg Municipal Judge Virgin Johnson for an arraignment hearing on the charge of murder in the death of 68-year-old Bobby Scott Huggins.
Harvin’s bond was denied. She remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.