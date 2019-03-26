Boeing: Employee who placed racially charged symbol at N. Charleston site has been fired

We all have a responsibility to uphold our values and model the Boeing Behaviors in all that we do. I want to update you on the racially charged symbol found at our site that I notified you about recently. First, I would like to thank you for your continued support for embracing a culture where all teammates are seen, heard, valued and respected. We have completed a thorough review of the matter and identified the responsible person. This individual’s actions are a violation of our company’s values and behaviors, and as a result this individual is no longer with the company. We do not tolerate actions that undermine our core values.