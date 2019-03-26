Boeing: Employee who placed racially charged symbol at N. Charleston site has been fired

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Company officials say a Boeing employee who placed a racially charged symbol at the North Charleston facility has been fired.
Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 program, released a statement to team members updating them on the latest information regarding the incident.
Zaback said the company had completed a thorough investigation and identified the person responsible and let that person go.
His full statement is below:
Team,
Boeing believes in treating every person with respect and dignity, and I see that across Boeing South Carolina every day.
We all have a responsibility to uphold our values and model the Boeing Behaviors in all that we do. I want to update you on the racially charged symbol found at our site that I notified you about recently. First, I would like to thank you for your continued support for embracing a culture where all teammates are seen, heard, valued and respected. We have completed a thorough review of the matter and identified the responsible person. This individual’s actions are a violation of our company’s values and behaviors, and as a result this individual is no longer with the company. We do not tolerate actions that undermine our core values.
This site has a rich history when it comes to our enduring values of Diversity and Inclusion as well as Trust and Respect, and the actions of one person do not diminish that. These values serve as guideposts for who we are and where we are going.
Thank you for all that you do, and I humbly ask each of you to take seriously the important responsibility we all bear to live the Boeing Behaviors and help your teammates do the same. Let’s continue to be a strong Boeing South Carolina team!
Brad
