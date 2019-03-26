CBS News anchor updates status, thanks MUSC team after emergency surgery in Charleston

View this post on Instagram

Just an update: I am feeling much better and hope to return to NYC later this week if I feel well enough to fly. Thank you for all the kind texts and emails. I’m down an organ, but learned some valuable lessons this week. 1. Surgery is painful. I will never take a pain free day for granted again. 2. Be grateful for every day that you can move your body. 3. Listen to your body. If you are in pain, see a doctor. Don’t wait 5 days like I did ignoring pain. 4. Our doctors, nurses, and health care professionals are true life savers. I would not have gotten the excellent care I received without advice from my sister-surgeon, my parents, Dr. Tara Narula, Dr. Jon LaPook, Dr. Richard Beckerman, and the entire team at MUSC. Thank you 🙏🏼