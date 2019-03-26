The Citadel’s Connolly Named SoCon Pitcher of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel left hander Shane Connolly earned his second Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week honor after tossing a complete-game shutout against VMI last Saturday. The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
He becomes the first Bulldog pitcher to earn the conference’s weekly pitching honor twice in a season since JP Sears won the award three times in 2017.
Connolly was honored after allowing just four singles in the complete-game victory over VMI on March 23. The sophomore gave up two hits in the second inning and then did not allow another hit until the seventh. He allowed the leadoff hitter to reach just twice, but got a double play to erase the base runner.
The victory was the second complete-game shutout for Connolly this season. He is the only player in Division I with a pair of complete-game shutouts in 2019.
In his first start of the season, Connolly allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout against Delaware State.
On the season, Connolly is 3-2 with a 1.25 ERA. He has given up just five earned runs in 36.0 innings.