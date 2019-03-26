Citizens invited to express concerns for racial bias audit of Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The analysis organization hired to conduct a racial bias audit of the Charleston Police Department will hold several community meetings to receive the public’s input.
Citizens can share their perspectives and concerns with representatives of CNA on March 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bibleway Baptist in West Ashley, March 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. James Presbyterian on James Island, March 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burke High School in Charleston, and March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Julian Devine Community Center in Charleston.
According to the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, no police officers will be in attendance “to allow people to share their experiences freely.”
