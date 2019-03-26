CSU’s Seth Owens earns Big South Relief Pitcher of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Following a career-high outing in a win at Savannah State, junior pitcher Seth Owens was named the Big South Relief Pitcher of the Week, as announced Monday by the conference office.
Named to the National Stopper of the Year Watchlist before the season, Owens delivered a huge 6.1 scoreless frames Tuesday night at Savannah State to keep the Tiger offense in-check and allowing the Bucs to complete the 12-inning comeback win. In that outing, Owens struck out a career-high seven batters and stranded potential go-ahead runners in the final frame.
Owens finished the week tossing 7.2 scoreless innings allowing just two hits in three appearances and striking out seven batters. His 6.1 innings at Savannah State were also the most by a CSU reliever this season.
Owens and the rest of the Bucs take on Savannah State Tuesday night at CSU Ballpark before heading to Patriots Point Wednesday for another matchup with CofC. First pitch Tuesday is slated for 6 p.m.