Cypress Gardens announces new website, free Wi-Fi ahead of grand-reopening

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - When a longtime favorite attraction in Berkeley County reopens for the first time in more than 3 years, visitors will have a new high-tech feature to enjoy.
Cypress Gardens will reopen in April for the first time since historic floods in October 2015 caused between $3 million and $10 million in damage.
But when visitors return for the grand reopening celebration, they will be able to utilize free Wi-Fi thanks to Google. Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer says the feature will help advance educational opportunities and improve digital access in the park.
The county has also launched a brand new website at https://cypressgardens.info. The new site offers a section to purchase tickets to the park, a calendar for available dates for weddings or facility rentals, a donation section, gift show and pictures that showcase the park.
The park is located at 3030 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner.
Repairs and improvements to the park include work on the boat dock, walkways, bridges, parking lot, ticket booth, visitors’ center, front lawn and more.
Berkeley County has done a majority of the work in-house.
The county is hosting a public celebration for the park’s reopening on April 13. The park will open at 10 a.m. for parking. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will last for one hour. The park will remain open following the ceremony until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.