Deputies: Man hospitalized after stabbing at Berkeley Co. apartment complex

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Berkeley County.
Deputies arrived at an apartment in the Pine Lakes Apartment Complex in the 100 block of South Cranford Road around 8 a.m. and found a man stabbed in an apartment, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
He was taken to a local hospital by EMS, Drayton said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
