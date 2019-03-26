Deputies release photo of man wanted for attempted robbery at W. Ashley East Bay Deli

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have released a picture of a man who attempted to rob an East Bay Deli in West Ashley.
On Friday just before 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the location on 858 Savannah Highway.
According to CCSO officials, a white male suspect threatened to brandish a firearm and demanded money from the safe.
“The employee voice dialed 911, at which time the suspect fled,” CCSO officials said."Detectives and forensic investigators responded to the scene."
Authorities say the suspect drove away in a black Toyota Tundra with work bars in the rear.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
