District offers few details on classroom fight that sent 5th grader to hospital

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District says it is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation into an assault at a Walterboro elementary school Monday.
The student, whose identity has not been released, was airlifted to MUSC in Charleston after what district officials called a fight in her classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School, district officials said on Monday.
District officials said school administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school.
“Because this is an ongoing investigation, we ask that the community understands that the information we can share is limited,” the post states.
A post on the school district’s Facebook account states district and school staff have visited with the family of the student.
“We ask the community to continue to keep the student and their family your thoughts and prayers,” the post states.
The district’s crisis response team is offering support to students and staff at the school and will continue as needed, officials say.
Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber confirmed one student was suspended but he could not comment on any injuries.
The sheriff’s office confirmed deputies were investigating an assault between two students but did not provide further details.
