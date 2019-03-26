Goose Creek police captain quits after complaints about his behavior

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A captain with the Goose Creek Police Department has resigned after being accused of inappropriate behavior inside and outside the agency.
Shawn Laffey quit the force on March 14.
Laffey worked for the Goose Creek Police Department for 23 years.
Laffey’s personnel file was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request filed after he left the department. One of the documents, an employee conference record, states Laffey had a meeting with new police Chief L.J. Roscoe and the human resources director on Feb. 11.
Roscoe told Laffey she had received about 20 complaints about his work behavior.
Laffey reportedly said, "Employees lie and this was ridiculous."
Several of those complaints were from female employees who said Laffey made demeaning and belittling comments that made them feel uncomfortable, the document states.
Replying to one complaint Laffey said, "I made a mistake, so lynch me," and "This is a joke and fabricated lies."
The document also says Laffey was upset how the city handled Roscoe’s hiring.
Laffey reportedly was resentful that he didn’t advance because his close friend, a former major, did not get the job and left the police department.
The document claims Laffey criticized the chief and has continued to be disrespectful towards her.
The city gave Laffey final warning that the city will not tolerate what they called his “toxic, disruptive behaviors.” He was ordered to attend classes to improve his management skills.
On March 14, Laffey resigned.
His resignation letter states in exchange for his resignation, the city agreed to give him six weeks pay.
Goose Creek administrator Jake Broom issued a statement on behalf of the city:
“The City of Goose Creek received a Freedom of Information Act request to produce the personnel file of Shawn Laffey, who recently resigned after 23 years of service as a police officer. In his many years of service, there were multiple notations of positive and exceptional service, and there were also negative notations. We wish him well and thank him for his service.”
