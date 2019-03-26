48 hour cool spell across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front has brought significant changes in the temperatures to the Lowcountry today. After reaching nearly 80° yesterday, temperatures will spend most of today around 60 degrees. Early morning sunshine quickly gave way to clouds and a few spotty showers are possible through lunchtime. Temperatures will be steady through the afternoon with a breeze picking up out of the northeast. The sky will clear out this evening and overnight leading to a cold start to Wednesday. Morning temperatures will begin in the upper 30s and low 40s with low 60s on the way by the afternoon under sunny skies. Sunshine will continue for the second half of the work week as temperatures begin to warm up. Highs will be in the low 70s Thursday and mid 70s on Friday. Highs will climb into the low 80s by the weekend as we await our next cold front due to arrive Sunday night with a chance of showers and storms.