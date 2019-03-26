Mayor Will Haynie rides along with East Cooper Meals on Wheels

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - East Cooper Meals on Wheels is promoting “March for Meals” by selecting “Community Champions” throughout the month.
On Tuesday morning, Mount Pleasant Mayor, Will Haynie, joined the group as they delivered meals around town.
“It’s part of being a healthy community and a community that looks out for each other,” Haynie said about East Cooper Meals on Wheels. “I feel like Mount Pleasant has a special heart and soul. And this is part of taking care of that and taking care of each other.”
Haynie met several Meals on Wheels recipients including 91-year-old, Alfred Conyers. He has lived in Mount Pleasant his entire life, served in the military and has glaucoma. Conyers can be comfortable in his own home when the meals are delivered. The volunteers even bring food for Conyers’ cat.
East Cooper Meals on Wheels delivers over 400 meals a day during the week. They deliver to all homebound residents East of the Cooper River, regardless of age or income. You can read more about their services by clicking: here.
